The Get Down Sets Part Two Release Date In This Funkdafied New Teaser

Netflix

The Get Down officially has a return date. MTV News can reveal that the second part of Baz Luhrmann's dazzling account of the birth of hip-hop will hit Netflix on April 7.

The musical drama follows a ragtag group of teens as they find their voices in the Bronx during the late 1970s, a tempestuous period in New York City history known not only for its violence and unrest, but also for its creative boom. Seen through the eyes of young poet Zeke Figuero (Justice Smith), The Get Down Part Two will pick up in 1978, one year after the events of Part One.

The last time we saw Zeke, he and his friends Ra-Ra, Boo-Boo, Dizzee, and Shaolin Fantastic — the "bad mother—" who introduced them to hip-hop — won their rap battle against the Notorious 3. But where do The Get Down Brothers go from there? And what about Zeke's childhood love Mylene and her newly minted group, Mylene and the Soul Madonnas? It's all about to get a little complicated for these young lovers.

Here's the official synopsis of Part Two of The Get Down:

The sweeping upheaval of late-'70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world — but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it's only their creativity and love that will carry them through — and that they'll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.