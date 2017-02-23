Bebe Rexha Singing Destiny’s Child Is The Throwback You Need Today

Getty

Say her name, say her name

Bebe Rexha hit every high note on Wednesday night (February 22) on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She hit the stage to perform her single "I Got You," slowing down the original clubby track for something much more intimate. This allowed her to transition seamlessly into an old-school Destiny's Child favorite: "Say My Name."

And boy, did she do it justice. Rexha churns out plenty of dance-worthy jams — please see G-Eazy's "Me, Myself & I" and Martin Garrix's "In the Name of Love" — but this stripped-down performance reminds fans of her killer vocals behind all those hit songs.

Now, can we please hear "Me, Myself & I" mashed up with "Survivor"? Those songs would fit perfectly together.