Gunshots Forced Shia Labeouf To Shut Down His Anti-Trump Live Stream

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

After moving his "He Will Not Divide Us" project from New York City to New Mexico to keep the anti-Trump live stream going, Shia LaBeouf has had to halt its operation over safety concerns in the area.

The installation — which is set up on a wall outside Albuquerque's El Rey Theater — was reportedly shut down after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of its location, which was filming 24/7.

The safety of those interested in participating in the project is LaBeouf's chief concern, he tweeted. TMZ reports that the incident took place around 3 a.m. and was not on the premises of the live stream.

As noted on its website, "He Will Not Divide Us" is straightforward in its scope: The project encourages participants to stare into the camera and repeat "He will not divide us" as many times as they wish. After an altercation with a protester in New York ended with LaBeouf facing assault charges in January, the Museum of the Moving Image "abandoned" the project. LaBeouf then relocated the live stream to New Mexico, as the intention behind "He Will Not Divide Us" was to film participants throughout the duration of Trump's presidency.

As of 11:30 Thursday morning (February 23), the live stream was still dark.