High School Musical’s Chad And Ryan Saved The World For Corbin Bleu’s Birthday

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Corbin Bleu, a.k.a. Chad "I Don't Dance" Danforth in the High School Musical universe, celebrated his 28th birthday by getting a horde of friends together with wife Sasha Clements — including his HSM co-star Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans).

On Thursday (February 22), both Bleu and Grabeel shared pics of the party, where they hung out at Los Angeles' RoomEscape, an event that gives people 60 minutes to find their way out of a locked room by completing brain teasers. The group tackled the "Cold War Bunker" room, successfully saving the world from utter destruction "with 7:40 to spare," as Grabeel pointed out on Instagram. "We escaped the room and saved humanity," Bleu captioned on his own pic. The world thanks you, guys.

Bleu received birthday love from some of his other HSM fam on his special day, because — dare we say it? — they're "all in this together." KayCee Stroh (Martha) made a cute collage of her and Bleu, while Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) wished Bleu a HBD on Instagram.

Of course, after saving the world at 28, how is Bleu gonna top that when he turns 29?