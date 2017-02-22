Kylie Jenner Is Launching A Highlighter

Getty Images

E-commerce extraordinaire Kylie Jenner is adding yet another product to her cosmetics empire. In addition to lip kits and eyeshadow palettes, you'll soon be able to buy...kylighter.

Kylie took to her Snapchat (where else?) to tease the new highlighter that will be available in an assortment of shades named after sweet treats.

Move over, Ben Nye banana powder. It's time for "Banana Split" Kylighter to shine.

The powder itself is shaped in her signature wet lip motif.

Now it's only a matter of time until Kim Kardashian decides to steal some of these and give them out to the masses...