'True Happiness': Nick Cannon Shows Off New Son Golden

Nick Cannon just shared a wonderful (and wild) family update: The MTV host is a proud father to a beautiful newborn boy.

The Wild 'N Out master of ceremonies -- who you can see every week when the sketch comedy/improv series returns on March 2 -- just shared a heartwarming snapshot with his mini-me (the baby's mother is former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell). This is Nick's third child -- he's dad to five-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!" Nick captioned the Instagram image above, which finds the father-son duo bonding with some skin-to-skin time. "No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden 'Sagon' Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened." Won't be long before Baby G will learn the art of the perfect Wildstyle from his doting parent. But for now, relish these wonderful moments!

Be sure to offer your congrats to Nick on the birth of his son -- and don't miss the return of Wild 'N Out on Thursday, March 2!