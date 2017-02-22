The 'Teen Mom 2' cast member is opening up about her nuptials

When Is Jenelle Evans Saying 'I Do' To David Eason?

Jenelle Evans has had a whirlwind month: The Teen Mom 2 cast member and beau David Eason welcomed their first child together, then Ensley's parents "decided on forever" and got engaged right before Valentine's Day. Now that the MTV lovebirds are one step closer to becoming husband and wife, how is the nuptials planning progressing?

"We haven't set a date, but we want to get married either this summer or next summer depending on how quickly we plan it," the 25-year-old recently revealed to MTV News. "I'm saying next summer, but he's saying this summer."

Even though the logistics are still being sorted, the bride-to-be and her fiancé do have a vision for the milestone event.

"We know we want a rustic-themed wedding, nothing too fancy," Jenelle explained. "Something simple, maybe backyard and outdoorsy. We want just close friends and family, not anything crazy."

While Jenelle is in the early stages of getting ready for this monumental occasion, she can't wait to say "I do" to her "loyal" partner.

"I want to marry David because he's a great father, he's a great best friend, he's faithful, he's loyal to me. It's the best relationship I've ever had," she gushed.

What planning advice would you offer Jenelle and David? Share your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to keep watching the future Easons every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c!