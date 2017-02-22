Childish Gambino Is ‘Definitely’ Working With Chance The Rapper

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Donald Glover took a breather from all 5,294 (that’s a rough estimate) of his current projects to give an interview about... well... all of those projects.

The multi-hyphenate phoned into Big Boy’s Neighborhood on L.A.’s Real 92.3 for a 20-minute conversation that covered plenty of ground. On the music front, Childish Gambino spoke about his long-rumored collaboration with Chance the Rapper.

“We definitely met up. I don't know if I'll see him again now that he's won a Grammy. We'll see what happens,” Glover said. “We actually sat down in the studio and were talking for a little bit. We’re both busy but when he has like a moment, we’ve just been sitting down and just working together. I think it’s about catching a vibe.”

Childish and Chano have worked together before — Chance featured on Glover’s 2012 mixtape Royalty, and Glover returned the favor by appearing on Acid Rap’s “Favorite Song.” Until we find out what they're cooking up this time around, they'll be no shortage of Glover this year. He also spoke to Big Boy about his mysterious role in Spiderman: Homecoming (“it’s going to be dope”), his part in the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars film (“it’s a really cool, iconic role”), and even the next season of his hit FX series Atlanta, which he says is already mostly written. Damn... this might just be the hardest-working dude in show biz.

Listen to the whole interview below, and never complain about being "too busy" for anything ever again.