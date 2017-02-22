Epic / YouTube

Future Will Steal Your Girl And All Your Money In His ‘Draco’ Video

In between dropping albums, Future has taken time out to inspire some good old-fashioned crimes in his new video for "Draco."

The Future cut gets some classic gangster-movie visuals in which Future encourages women to leave their boyfriends, murder their boyfriends, and steal all their money. While they do the dirty work, Future spends most of his time hanging out in a phone booth, in case you forgot how atmospheric actual telephones in big glass boxes could be.

Not only do Future's accomplices take the money and run, but they also get to take out their violent rage on apparently deserving ex-boyfriends. It's a win-win for everyone.