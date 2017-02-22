Jamie Lynn Spears’s Daughter Made A Miraculous Recovery After Horrifying ATV Accident

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

This year's been extremely stressful for Jamie Lynn Spears and her family, but luckily things are returning to normal. Earlier this month, Spears's 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, crashed her ATV into a pond and was unable to unbuckle her seatbelt. Britney Spears, Maddie's aunt, asked for prayers, while her younger sister's Zoey 101 co-stars sent well wishes to her and her family.

Not long after the initial accident, reports surfaced that the child was "awake and talking," and didn't appear to have any "neurological consequences from the accident." Days later, Spears and her husband, Jamie Watson, shared pics of Maddie sitting in a helicopter, ready to leave the hospital. As of last week, Maddie spent some much-needed time with her friends and classmates for Valentine's Day, handing out treats.

Now, Maddie is playing basketball, seemingly making a full recovery. "1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻," Spears captioned on Instagram Tuesday (February 21). After such a terrifying accident, it's truly remarkable to see Maddie up and at 'em in less than a month. Watson shared his own basketball vid Sunday, saying Maddie was "working on her game."