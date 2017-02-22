Maisie Williams’s Birthday Message To Sophie Turner Will Make You Ache For That Stark Reunion

Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams don't just play sisters on Game of Thrones; they're soul sisters in real life. And they have the matching BFF tattoos and celebrity couple name to prove it. From the moment they met back in 2010, Mophie have been way more than costars. (Would you touch your coworkers’ boobs on the red carpet?)

On Tuesday (February 21), Turner turned 21, and her best friend honored the birthday milestone with an epic throwback to their first public event together. "Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT. Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one," 19-year-old Williams wrote on Twitter with a sweet image of a preteen Williams admiring her much-taller onscreen sister from the side. (Turner is 8 inches taller than Williams.) Just look at these Stark babies:

As much as we love seeing Williams and Turner together IRL, Sansa and Arya are still worlds apart on Game of Thrones. With Arya finally back in Westeros, does this mean a Stark sisters reunion is imminent in Season 7? For Mophie's sake (and our own mental stability), we sure hope so.