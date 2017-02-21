Meghan Trainor Teases Her Next ‘Love-Yourself Woman Anthem’

Getty Images

The M-Train is officially back in motion.

Meghan Trainor is gearing up to release her first single of 2017, and it sounds like quite the girl power-touting anthem. Really, would you expect anything less from the “All About That Bass” and “NO” songstress? No.

Trainor has been busy teasing “I’m A Lady,” the song she wrote for the upcoming Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack. She previously mentioned it at KIISFM’s Jingle Ball in December, saying, “It’s of course a Meghan Trianor, upbeat, love-yourself woman anthem, like I do!” She further described it as a saxophone-driven “banger” that’s “pretty fire,” and it looks like that’s definitely the case, judging by the hints she’s been dropping on Instagram.

In one pic, Trainor presides over a boardroom, dressed in a slick business suit. In another, she wears a white top hat while someone from behind the camera observes, “Wow... she looks amazing.” No argument there.

Look out for Trainor’s “I’m A Lady” when it drops this Friday (February 24).