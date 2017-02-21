Drake Honored Rihanna’s Birthday With A Medley Of Their Hits

Getty Images

Come hell, high water, or a rumored fling with Jennifer Lopez, there’s no denying Drake still has love for Rihanna.

The Views MC proved as much when he turned his concert in Dublin, Ireland last night (February 20) into a birthday tribute for Bad Gal RiRi.

“It's somebody's birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” he told the crowd of Rih, who turned 29 yesterday. “Instead of singing 'Happy Birthday,’ we're going to set it off just like this,” he added, before launching into a medley of their collaborative hits. He kicked it off with 2016’s “Work,” then threw it back to “Take Care” and “Too Good.”

Sure, Drake and Rihanna’s on-again, off-again romance appears to have hit a speed bump, and right now they seem to just be friends. Drizzy was most recently linked to J. Lo, but the two have reportedly split up, so maybe there’s hope for Aubrih after all.