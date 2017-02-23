‘Lady Problems’ Podcast, With Andrea Silenzi

Photo by Adrianne Mathiowetz

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Hazel Cills and Rachel Handler co-host alongside Andrea Silenzi. Andrea is the host of “Why Oh Why,” a weekly podcast in which she speaks with friends, experts, and guys in bars about the point at which love and sex meet technology. We talk to Andrea about her undying love for the Bachelor franchise — which Hazel has never seen and which makes Rachel feel like a bad person. Later, Hazel and Rachel pose as characters from this year's Oscar-nominated films to ask Andrea for relationship advice (i.e., should Jennifer Lawrence's Passengers character stay with Chris Pratt's, even though he woke her up against her will on a century-long trip to a new planet?). Finally, all three women answer a Lady Problem from a concerned mother.

Listen to “Lady Problems” on Spotify or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Find Rachel, Hazel, and Teo on Twitter and say hi, and call us up with your Lady Problems at 205-677-5239 — yes, that is 205-677-LADY, and if you think we’re not going to remind people of that every single week, then you must not know Lady Problems.