Danny Phantom Meets The Fairly OddParents At Long Last

Nickelodeon

He also runs into characters from 'T.U.F.F. Puppy' and 'Bunsen Is a Beast'

What happens when Cosmo and Wanda encounter Danny Phantom? A crossover short fans have been wanting for 10 long years.

On Tuesday (February 21), Nickelodeon released a new short starring all four of animator Butch Hartman's TV shows: The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy, and Bunsen Is a Beast. The latter premieres tonight, and if this short is any indication, it looks like we're about to have our new favorite animated series. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

Hartman pointed out on Instagram this short is "the first NEW DANNY PHANTOM animation in 10 years" (if you don't count his video of the Danny Phantom characters aged a decade, that is).

As Danny tries to capture escaped ghosts, he gets in over his head after Dudley Puppy plays with the controls. Timmy and his fairy godparents, along with newcomer Bunsen, end up in Danny's lab, much to everyone's confusion. The short (sort of) reunites iCarly stars Jerry Trainor and Jeremy Rowley, who voice Dudley and Bunsen, respectively. Check out the nostalgic-inducing video above.