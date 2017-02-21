Watch Mel B Sneak A Spice Girls Song Into Her Final Broadway Performance

Getty Images

While closing out her eight-week stint on Broadway Sunday night (February 19), Mel B spiced up the stage by taking it back to the Spice Girls’ heyday.

During her final performance as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, Mel B briefly stepped out of character and spit a few bars from the girl group’s 1996 hit “Wannabe.”

“I’m going to tell you something,” she told the audience before breaking it down into her instantly recognizable rap: “So here’s a story from A to Z...”. The crowd roared in approval, clearly loving the throwback moment.

Even after the show ended, Mel B continued paying homage to her days as Scary Spice. On Instagram, she posted a throwback from the ’90s of one of her typical wild ensembles, writing, “Me walking off broadway last night at my last show.” And her ode to her former self continued with her adorable young daughter Madison, who clearly wants to take after her famous mum.

It’s good to see Mel B hasn’t forgotten her roots. Now if only someone can convince Mel C and Victoria Beckham to do the same, we can get a full-fledged reunion going.