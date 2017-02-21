Getty Images

Here’s Your First Look At The Han Solo Movie Cast Inside The Millennium Falcon

Shooting is officially underway on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars film, and Lucasfilm has marked the occasion with a celebratory cast photo — in the freakin' Millennium Falcon! Star Alden Ehrenreich may be the scruffy-looking scoundrel in the front seat, but directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are clearly the ones in charge. (Though Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke appears to be gunning for Chewie's spot as Han's number two. Chewie is not pleased, Emilia.)

Lucasfilm

Ehrenreich (and his leather jacket) star as the titular hero in the untitled anthology flick, which will explore Han's early adventures before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, including his meet-cute with everyone's favorite Wookiee and his formative encounters with that card-playing rebel Lando Calrissian (played by Donald Glover). Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star.

The untitled Han Solo Star Wars film is slated for release on May 25, 2018. Prepare yourself accordingly.