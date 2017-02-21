Jennifer Lopez Swoons Over Harry Styles Just Like You Do

Getty

Age ain't nothin' but a number for Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday (February 21), she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her Las Vegas residency show and her collab with Drake. (As for those cuddly photos, J.Lo says they were just "hanging out." Uh-huh.)

But Drizzy was long forgotten by the time DeGeneres started a fun game of "Who'd You Rather?" in which the contestant chooses between various swoon-worthy celebs. First up: Harry Styles or Zac Efron?

"It's funny, cause I could do either," Lopez said, laughing. (Girl, same.) "Probably a couple years ago I would've said Zac Efron, but today I'm going to say Harry Styles."

She stuck to her choice for the majority of the game, consistently picking Styles over Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Brad Pitt, and Prince freakin' Harry. (There's clearly only one British Harry for J.Lo.)

"He's a little bit young for me," Lopez admitted about Styles at the end of the round, but she said age difference has never fazed her.

"If there's somebody older, they're older. If they're younger, they're younger. It doesn't matter," she said earlier on the show. "It's just whether or not I'm attracted to them or not — attracted to their spirit, their soul, whatever, their energy."