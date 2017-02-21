The Walking Dead's Lori And Shane Are Hanging Out Beyond The Grave

John Shearer/WireImage

While Rick, Carl, and the rest of the Walking Dead gang gear up to take on Negan – and Walkers 2.0 — two fallen comrades are hanging out from the grave.

Jon Bernthal and Sarah Wayne Callies, a.k.a. Shane and Lori, spent an afternoon not gunning down the undead but flipping off the camera on a hike. They each shared the photo on Instagram Monday (February 20), and Bernthal captioned, "Loved kicking it with you sister. For ever and always. Love."

Callies's pic included a similar caption: "Great to see you brother.... big love and be good." Seeing them refer to each other as "brother" and "sister" is, you know, a tad off-putting since their characters had a complicated fling during the show's early seasons. Of course, Norman Reedus (Daryl) responded to his co-stars's reunion with a heart emoji, so the Walker's probably out of the bag by now.

Bernthal and Callies reunited late last year to celebrate the wedding of Steven Yeun (Glenn) along with several other ~dead~ people. Please keep these reunions coming, guys! Since we can't watch you weekly on the show anymore (R.I.P.), this will be the next best thing.