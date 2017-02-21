Here's What The Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago
If you love full-length pastel gowns, boy, are you in luck...
Ten years ago, I am sorry to report, the Oscars red carpet was beautiful...and boring. Individuality was expressed primarily by the arrangement of straps of one's sweetheart neckline gown. Jewelry was tasteful, hair was elegant. Hopefully, we have a tackier 2017 to look forward to.
Nicole Kidman
Before we get to the champagne parade that was the 2007 red carpet, here is Nicole Kidman. If I have learned anything about Kidman, it is that this woman gets her life on the Oscars red carpet. She probably wears Lacroix gowns in her spare time, sitting in a darkened room, periodically commanding her impeccably well-trained Australian Shepherd to pass her clutch so she can touch up her lipstick.
Kate Winslet
Here is Kate Winslet in our first pastel of the evening (certainly not our last!). She is wearing a gown the same color as my favorite Crayola marker: Sea Foam. She looks nice.
Cameron Diaz
You might not immediately recognize America's sweetheart/Natalie Cook from Charlie's Angel's without her signature blonde hair. But that is, in fact, Cameron Diaz, wearing a gown about which I can't think of anything to say so I will not say anything at all!!
Rachel Weisz
Metallic sweetheart neckline gown.
Penelope Cruz
Long train embellished rose gown.
Jennifer Lopez
Grecian-inspired pink hued satin please can I stop.
Cate Blanchett
GOWN.
Beyoncé
Even Beyoncé could not resist the powerful 2007 gown lobby.
Kirsten Dunst
Oh, I really like this one.
Reese Witherspoon
Back to our regularly scheduled programming.
Celine Dion
You can't cover style at the Oscars and resent the Platonic ideal of a sparkly gown. It's just not good for you.
Naomi Watts
So in that spirit, here is Naomi Watts ten years ahead of the cold shoulder trend! She looks nice! I wonder where this dress is now.
Isla Fischer & Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher wore a gown.
Jennifer Hudson
I would like to imagine Jennifer Hudson rolled up and was like "Oh shit, I look like everybody else, grab me a jacket." And her assistant said, "All we have is this one," and Hudson was like "Give it to me." That is the only explanation for this metallic bolero I am prepared to accept.
Faye Dunaway
Props to Dunaway for turning it out.
Jessica Biel
Hell is a red carpet.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Credit where due: Gwyneth looks amazing.
Beyoncé even deigned to speak to Gwyneth that night.
Queen Latifah
And to end on an especially positive note: QUEEN LATIFAH LOOKED AMAZING. Thank you and good night.