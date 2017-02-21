Life With Derek’s Casey Welcomes Her First Child (No, Not With Derek)

George Pimentel/WireImage

It looks like Life with Derek's theme song will have to be updated to include the newest unofficial member of the MacDonald-Venturi household. Ashley Leggat, who played book-smart Casey on the Canadian series, welcomed her first child Friday (February 17) with husband Jeremy Williams, a professional hockey player.

Leggat shared a sweet Instagram pic of her newborn, swaddled in a pink blanket, a few days after her birth. "On 02/17/17 at 1:10 p.m., Olivia Patricia Anne Williams said, 'That's it, I'm bustin out of here' and surprised us all by arriving 2.5 weeks early," the proud mom captioned. "We are so in love with our little 7lb princess."

The actress documented her pregnancy journey with multiple video diaries on YouTube and plenty of cute baby bump pics on Instagram all leading up to the big day. Leggat's TV step-brother, Michael Seater, shared her baby announcement, tweeting, "Can't wait to meet her!!!!" We'll be anxiously waiting for the "Uncle Michael" pic, guys.