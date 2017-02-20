Shia Labeouf's Anti-Trump Installation Has Found A New Home In New Mexico

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

After the Museum of the Moving Image "abandoned" Shia Labeouf's He Will Not Divide Us project in New York, the actor has successfully relocated his effort to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Labeouf was involved in a scuffle that resulted in assault charges at the NYC installation, so he brought He Will Not Divide Us — his 24/7 livestream "participatory performance artwork" that encourages visitors to repeat those four words into the camera, as a form of peaceful protest — to the New Mexican city.

The installation kicked off on Inauguration Day (January 20) with the intention of livestreaming continuously through the duration of Trump's presidency, but the incident that led to Labeouf's arrest temporarily delayed its progress.

Those interested can find the camera mounted on a wall outside of Albuquerque's El Rey Theater. Labeouf's intention, as outlined in its mission statement, was for participants to repeat "He will not divide us" into the camera as often as they wish.