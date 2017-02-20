Frank Micelotta + Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kurt Cobain would've turned 50 today, and his daughter, Frances Bean, has shared a simple note to wish her late dad a happy birthday.

Bean — a visual artist who's the face of Marc Jacobs's spring campaign — shared her handwritten thoughts for Kurt via Instagram.

"Today would've been your 50th birthday," she writes. "You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."

Frances was just a baby when the Nirvana frontman was found dead in his Seattle home on April 5, 1994; he and Courtney Love brought tiny Frances to the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards, and she's shared adorable family photos of her and her dad in the past.

Frances opened up about the passing of her dad around the release of Montage of Heck, the 2015 documentary about the singer that she executive-produced, and ruminated on his place in the cultural canon as a grunge icon.

"Kurt has gotten to icon status because he will never age," she told Rolling Stone. "He will always be that relevant in that time and always be beautiful ... He inspired people to put him on a pedestal, to become St. Kurt. He became even bigger after he died than he was when he was alive. You don't think it could have gotten any bigger. But it did."