Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zoe Saldana's New Baby Has The Chillest Name Ever

Surprise! Zoe Saldana is a proud mama who's thrilled about her family growing by one teeny, tiny member — and if the little one's name is any indication, the baby is one calm, soothing addition to her brood.

The actress is already the mom of two twin boys — Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio — and just announced that she, husband Marco Perego, and Cy and Bowie have welcomed home baby boy Zen.

Saldana and Perego were reportedly seen leaving Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai hospital on February 13 with their precious cargo, Saldana's pic shows that Cy and Bowie are already enjoying their new roles as Zen's big brothers.

Congrats to the happy parents, and welcome to the world, Zen!