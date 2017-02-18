Is Josh Hutcherson Going To Make The Next Girls?

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Josh Hutcherson went from The Hunger Games to the director's chair, as the young actor is set to make his directorial debut with Ape.

The film — which Hutcherson also stars in as Travis, a man who suffers from schizophrenia, and packs plenty of tension into its thirteen minutes — is a part of The Big Script, an incubator and joint venture between Hutcherson's own Turkeyfoot Productions, Condé Nast Entertainment, and Indigenous media. The whole gist of The Big Script is to spotlight new voices and potentially get these short films made into full features (which is likely what's in store for Ape), and the whole process has shed light on the importance of given young filmmakers a chance to tell stories for their peers — and for its leading man, in particular.

"It’s really important to feel represented," Hutcherson told Variety in a new interview. "I’ve obviously read quite a few scripts in my life, and there’s a certain way that many writers, who are not my age and didn’t grow up in my environment, try to write a character that I connect with. It happens — there’s some great writers who do do that, and those are the ones you fight to make. But most of the time, it doesn’t feel authentic. I think there’s a certain authenticity when you have young filmmakers and millennials coming up and trying to tell stories that they care about and connect with. It makes it more accessible for those audiences that we want to give good content to."

In short: The chances of nailing it in the legitimacy department are really high if a movie intended for a younger audience is made by a young filmmaker. Ape has got Hutcherson's creative juices flowing: He's got a few short films under his belt on the writing front, and this experience has inspired him to "dive into those," along with a couple of TV projects in the works. Who knows: Maybe he'll be coming up with a millennial-inspired series to replace a very, very popular one once it concludes its final season.

"I’m also obsessed with the TV show Girls, so I would love take a swing at something a little more contained and personal like that as well," he shared. We're into it.