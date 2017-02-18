Big Sean Sets The Record Straight Following Fan Attack

Timothy Norris/WireImage

Big Sean was celebrating the release of his latest album, I Decided, with a record signing at an FYE in Queens, New York on February 17 when a skirmish broke out.

After a tweet — featuring fan-shot footage of a man cursing out the rapper while getting cuffed by the NYPD — went viral and alleged that Big Sean was "smacked" at the signing, he shared his side of the story. "Look I never comment on this type of shit but they can't do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no shit like that," he began.

But all's well that ends well for both Big Sean and FYE, so it seems. The record store manager told People that it was a "successful signing," and Sean tweeted that he wanted to keep the event going in spite of the outburst.

He stressed that he hopes the attacker — who purportedly is dealing with mental health issues — receives the "proper treatment he needs." He wrapped his take on a high note: "I got the #1 Album in the country currently and am grateful for every listener who got love for me. Everyday a dream come true."