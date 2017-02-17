Hear Ryan Gosling Sing (Again) In ‘Song To Song’ Trailer
It's like 'La La Land' for hipsters
La La Land wasn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean Ryan Gosling’s going to give up singing swoon-worthy tunes on the big screen. Enter Song to Song, which stars Gosling as a struggling indie songwriter navigating the Austin music scene. Think of it like La La Land for hipsters.
In the first, frenzied trailer for the Terrence Malick-directed (read: very artsy) drama, we see music and love collide, as Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman get entangled in a love rectangle of sorts. As is typical for a Malick project, the trailer is heavy on vibes and light on plot, but we do see tears, fights, and a lot of contemplative close-ups as Mara’s character wistfully muses, “We thought we could just roll and tumble. Live from song to song, kiss to kiss.”
Also, Gosling sings a song that is not “City of Stars.”
Song to Song debuts at Austin music festival SXSW on March 10, and hits theaters on March 17.