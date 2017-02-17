Hear Ryan Gosling Sing (Again) In ‘Song To Song’ Trailer

YouTube

La La Land wasn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean Ryan Gosling’s going to give up singing swoon-worthy tunes on the big screen. Enter Song to Song, which stars Gosling as a struggling indie songwriter navigating the Austin music scene. Think of it like La La Land for hipsters.

In the first, frenzied trailer for the Terrence Malick-directed (read: very artsy) drama, we see music and love collide, as Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman get entangled in a love rectangle of sorts. As is typical for a Malick project, the trailer is heavy on vibes and light on plot, but we do see tears, fights, and a lot of contemplative close-ups as Mara’s character wistfully muses, “We thought we could just roll and tumble. Live from song to song, kiss to kiss.”

Also, Gosling sings a song that is not “City of Stars.”

Song to Song debuts at Austin music festival SXSW on March 10, and hits theaters on March 17.