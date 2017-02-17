Big Sean, Migos, And Ellen Drop ‘Read It’ Video With A Bunch Of Second Graders

Ellentube

Last month, The Ellen DeGeneres Show welcomed Michael Bonner, a North Carolina teacher who creates educational rap songs to help his second-grade students learn. Bonner returned to the show on Friday (February 17) to debut a remix to one of those songs featuring some very familiar faces.

DeGeneres hooked Bonner and his students up with all the resources to make a hit music video for their song “Read It”: sets, props, cameras, and, of course, superstar cameos. Big Sean joins the kids in rapping about the joys of reading while riding a scooter, and Migos, Ice Cube, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lin-Manuel Miranda also contribute some bars to the cause. If you ever wanted to hear Sean Don boasting, “Man, you know I love to read," here’s your chance.

Bonner first appeared on Ellen in January, where the host donated $25,000 to South Greenville elementary school and created a GoFundMe page that has since earned over $80,000. This time around, Bonner returned with all of his students in tow, and discussed how the funds have impacted their lives — check it out in the cute clip below.