Vin Diesel Says His Voice Is Mixed Into Kygo And Selena Gomez’s ‘It Ain’t Me’

Getty Images

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally come: Vin Diesel has made his pop music debut. Alongside Selena Gomez, no less.

According to the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star himself, his vocals are mixed into “It Ain’t Me,” the new, ex-blasting collaboration from Gomez and Kygo. On Facebook, Diesel shared footage of him from the studio (where he’s seen being praised for his “passion”), and wrote, “I don't know how you did it @kygomusic. Who would have ever believed how mixing my voice with @selenagomez could be so powerful!”

The action star also posted about the collab several times on Instagram, sharing selfies with Kygo and pointing out that he’s flexed his vocal chops for the world before — remember his pretty karaoke rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay”? This new venture, though, is apparently “a dream come true” for him.

"For years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side. But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything,” he wrote. “The magician somehow took my voice and and added it to the super talented Selena... Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless. Wow. Just speechless.”

It’s not exactly clear where Diesel’s voice appears on the new track, but we are... uh... equally as speechless over this new revelation. Good luck hearing “It Ain’t Me” the same way ever again.