Here’s What The Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago
Why can’t it be like this again??
The year: 1997. The stars: out in full force. The Academy Awards Ceremony: number 69. It was a beautiful year. I love it. You'll love it. Scroll through and enjoy.
-
Will & Jada Pinkett Smith
Matching mint-green accents. Midriff jewelry. Perfect. Couple.
-
Sandra Bullock
Sandy can absolutely turn it out, while also taking on the column dress trend that came to dominate the 69th Academy Awards.
-
Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise
I remember seeing this Nicole Kidman gown as a seven-year-old and falling so instantly, vividly in love with this shade of chartreuse. My love of fashion lasted; my love of this particular shade of green, not so much. Was anyone ever so young?
-
Courtney Love
Gonna go out on a limb here and say this might be the all-time best Courtney Love look. That bob!!!
-
Ashley Judd
Remember Ashley Judd? This dress is ... fine.
-
Edward Norton
The facial hair? Questionable. The tuxedo? Working for me.
-
Fran Drescher
This multicolored embellished column dress combines many trends of the day, and Fran looks absolutely incredible.
-
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand won a Best Actress Oscar for Fargo, and she looked like a badass doing it.
-
Dennis Rodman
Just Dennis Rodman, nbd.
-
Diane Keaton & Steve Martin
I'm personally in love with Diane Keaton's full-on whiteout (high-heeled boots included!) and Steve Martin's sharp silhouette.
-
Quincy Jones & Oprah
Why are our red carpets so terrible compared to 20 years ago? What awards show deity have we crossed?
-
Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy
I mean...
-
Mick Jagger
I MEAN.........
-
Claire Danes
All right, I've calmed down. This look is '90s perfection.
-
Fairuza Balk
Bring back the 'wards-show goth!!
-
Barbra Streisand & James Brolin
DAMN, Barbra looks truly smashing here.
-
Bette Midler
And here is Bette Midler showing some body (a sentence I truly never thought I would compose, but I'm not mad about it).
-
Charlize Theron
Meanwhile, Charlize was going through a Shirley Temple curl phase.
-
Winona Ryder
Has Winona Ryer aged a single damn day?
-
Sigourney Weaver
We left this bias-cut silk number on the other side of Y2K.
-
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo has been killing red carpets since before most of y'all were even born.
-
Celine Dion
Here is Celine Dion, in sparkles, per usual.
-
Billy Bob Thornton
This Billy Bob Thornton look might be my favorite outfit of the whole night.
-
Jonathan Lipnicki
NEVERMIND, IT WAS THIS. Thank you and goodnight.