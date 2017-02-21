Here’s What The Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Why can’t it be like this again??

The year: 1997. The stars: out in full force. The Academy Awards Ceremony: number 69. It was a beautiful year. I love it. You'll love it. Scroll through and enjoy.

  • Will & Jada Pinkett Smith

    Matching mint-green accents. Midriff jewelry. Perfect. Couple.

  • Sandra Bullock

    Sandy can absolutely turn it out, while also taking on the column dress trend that came to dominate the 69th Academy Awards.

  • Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise

    I remember seeing this Nicole Kidman gown as a seven-year-old and falling so instantly, vividly in love with this shade of chartreuse. My love of fashion lasted; my love of this particular shade of green, not so much. Was anyone ever so young?

  • Courtney Love

    Gonna go out on a limb here and say this might be the all-time best Courtney Love look. That bob!!!

  • Ashley Judd

    Remember Ashley Judd? This dress is ... fine.

  • Edward Norton

    The facial hair? Questionable. The tuxedo? Working for me.

  • Fran Drescher

    This multicolored embellished column dress combines many trends of the day, and Fran looks absolutely incredible.

  • Frances McDormand

    Frances McDormand won a Best Actress Oscar for Fargo, and she looked like a badass doing it.

  • Dennis Rodman

    Just Dennis Rodman, nbd.

  • Diane Keaton & Steve Martin

    I'm personally in love with Diane Keaton's full-on whiteout (high-heeled boots included!) and Steve Martin's sharp silhouette.

  • Quincy Jones & Oprah

    Why are our red carpets so terrible compared to 20 years ago? What awards show deity have we crossed?

  • Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy

    I mean...

  • Mick Jagger

    I MEAN.........

  • Claire Danes

    All right, I've calmed down. This look is '90s perfection.

  • Fairuza Balk

    Bring back the 'wards-show goth!!

  • Barbra Streisand & James Brolin

    DAMN, Barbra looks truly smashing here.

  • Bette Midler

    And here is Bette Midler showing some body (a sentence I truly never thought I would compose, but I'm not mad about it).

  • Charlize Theron

    Meanwhile, Charlize was going through a Shirley Temple curl phase.

  • Winona Ryder

    Has Winona Ryer aged a single damn day?

  • Sigourney Weaver

    We left this bias-cut silk number on the other side of Y2K.

  • Jennifer Lopez

    J.Lo has been killing red carpets since before most of y'all were even born.

  • Celine Dion

    Here is Celine Dion, in sparkles, per usual.

  • Billy Bob Thornton

    This Billy Bob Thornton look might be my favorite outfit of the whole night.

  • Jonathan Lipnicki

    NEVERMIND, IT WAS THIS. Thank you and goodnight.