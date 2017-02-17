Emma Watson Explains Why 'Bossy' Hermione Turned Out To Be A Great Role Model

Jason Merritt/Getty

Hermione Granger was one of the most woke characters in J.K. Rowling's wizarding world. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emma Watson reveals how Harry Potter's brilliant bookworm stacks up against other fictional heroines. Like Princess Leia and Belle — Watson's latest role — Hermione continues to be a role model for girls.

"Hermione was that perfect example of turning on its head this initial prejudice that she gets, which is that you're bossy," Watson explained. "But Hermione finds a way to wield her intelligence and become really the leader in this group of two other boys. That's kind of the role that she assumes. Harry is much more intuitive. Ron is just along for the ride. Hermione is the one with a plan. She's in control."

In other words, Professor Snape calling Hermione an "insufferable know-it-all" didn't slow her down. She kept reading, learning, raising her hand in class, and asking the questions no one thought to ask.

Watson continued: "I think somehow that gave other women permission to to feel that they were allowed to take up space. What's so fundamentally beautiful about Hermione is her loyalty to that group of friends. In a way, she's really the glue that keeps that trio together, so her role is fundamental and the boys know it."

For example, she was the brilliant one who informed Harry and Ron of the basilisk lurking in the Chamber of Secrets. Meanwhile, Ron was still haunted by the spiders in the Forbidden Forest. It's a good thing he wasn't scared of snakes, too.