MisterWives Defend Diversity And Individuality In Their Powerful New Song

C Flanigan/WireImage

MisterWives are no strangers to "purposeful pop," to borrow Katy Perry's term for politically motivated music. The band first toppled the patriarchy in "Not Your Way," a song from their debut Our Own House. Lead singer Mandy Lee often introduced the track by doing push-ups onstage.

Now they're back with another powerful anthem, "Machine," which takes veiled shots at the Trump presidency. In a press release, the band described the song as a "rallying cry to stand against a world that suppresses individuality and diversity."

They continued: "This song embodies the movement of celebrating our differences, staying true to ourselves, and always sticking it to the Sith Empire!" If the Star Wars reference wasn't enough for you, that middle finger emoji really drives home the point.

Whip out your lightsaber and enjoy "Machine," below.

MisterWives' second album is well on its way, so look forward to more catchy (and socially conscious) tunes soon.