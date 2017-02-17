One American Horror Story Star Is Gunning To Play Hillary Clinton In Season 7

FX

While the U.S. lives an IRL American horror story, Ryan Murphy is gearing up for Season 7 of his American Horror Story series, set to take on the 2016 presidential election. (Too soon?) Murphy teased that there may be a Donald Trump character, but one AHS veteran is more interested in playing Hillary Clinton.

On Thursday (February 16), Naomi Grossman — best-known for playing Pepper on Asylum and Freak Show — shared a timely photo on Instagram. "Pantsuit's pressed & ready," she captioned.

Grossman's Clinton cosplay is from October 2016, when the actress attended Fred and Jason's Halloweenie party, which supports the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' youth outreach program. Based on other pics from that night, I'd say Grossman would nail a Clinton character on the show. Of course, nothing's been confirmed — but hopefully Murphy's taking notes!

Per The Hollywood Reporter, we already know Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return for the seventh season, so cross your fingers and call upon Marie Laveau that other AHS frequent flyers sign on as well.