Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s Son Is A Carbon Copy Of His Late Dad

Steve Irwin, the lovable Australian animal enthusiast who proudly showed off nature's magnificent creatures, has been gone for over a decade, but he continues to live on through his children: 18-year-old Bindi and 13-year-old Robert.

The latter made his Tonight Show debut Thursday night (February 16), showing host Jimmy Fallon all kinds of exotic animals, including sloths, a screaming armadillo, and a big-ass snake named "Lady." His excitement for these creatures channels his father's passion, and I almost forgot I wasn't actually watching a young Steve Irwin — they are that much alike.

Robert mentioned that his dad was on The Tonight Show way back when and noted, "It's really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps; it's really great." His sister shared a heartwarming side-by-side pic on Instagram, telling her little bro, "You are more and more like Dad every day." Check out the sweet video above.