She looks nothing like her 'smurf' self in the new Freeform series

Bella Thorne Ditches Her Blue Hair In This Exclusive Look At Famous In Love

Bella Thorne may be a "yung smurf" on the streets, but the 19-year-old still has a job to do. (You know, when she's not on the beach or taking selfies.) Thorne, sans blue hair, is starring in the glamorous new Freeform drama Famous in Love, which follows a young actress as she goes from a complete unknown to the most famous It girl in Hollywood.

Here's an exclusive look at Thorne's character, Paige Townsend.

Created by Pretty Little Liars executive producer Marlene King and starring our new teen queen, Famous in Love, which premieres April 18, has all the makings of an addictive teen drama — female friendships, fame, glamour, chemistry, and hot leading men who say things like, "Wanna get naked?"

In other words, it's going to be your new favorite show.