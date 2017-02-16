Austin & Ally's Dez Is A 'Parasitic Penis Monster' In New Show

Christopher Polk/KCA2015/Getty Images

Get ready to see a whole new side of Dez from Austin & Ally, because his newest project is definitely not safe for Disney.

A month after jokingly agreeing to marry Ryan McCartan, Calum Worthy shared the trailer for his upcoming TV series, Cassandra French's Finishing School. Based on Eric Garcia's novel, the show follows the exploits of Cassandra (Jessica Renee Russell), who kidnaps Owen (Worthy) and tries to teach him how to be a better man after he live-streams them having sex. Gross.

What follows is Cassandra's friends helping her turn jerk guys into respectable human beings. "If you have ever had a guy treat you badly and you wanted to get your revenge, this is the show for you!" Worthy wrote on Instagram. Check out the trailer below.