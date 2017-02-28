7 Times Celebs Changed Lives With A DM
Maybe you'll be next
Back in the day, if you wanted to chat with your fave, you had to snail mail them a fan letter and wait by your mailbox for a response. Social media has, thankfully, replaced that headache, making it possible for fans to connect directly with celebrities — and vice versa. A lucky handful of fans have had their faves slide into their DMs, and it rocked their world.
Hey, you never know who could be next.
Rihanna and video co-star Sanam
RiRi found Sanam, her partner-in-crime for the "Bitch Better Have My Money" music video, on Instagram's Explore page. She DMed her — "I think you're so fucking rare," she wrote — and within 48 hours, Sanam was in Los Angeles for the shoot. Ya girl moves quick.
Kylie Jenner and makeup artist Ariel Tejada
Considering her love of selfies, it makes total sense that Kylie discovered her makeup artist on Instagram. After seeing Ariel's work, Kylie DMed Ariel a picture of a black screen with the message: "Look, whenever you're in L.A., I want to work with you, let me know." A week later, he flew to L.A., helped her get ready for an event, and the rest is history.
Jake T. Austin and girlfriend Danielle Ceasar
Ceasar reportedly fangirled over the Disney Channel alum for years via social media. Presumably, some DMs had be exchanged at some point, because now they're officially dating. "It doesn’t matter how you meet someone — on set, in a coffee shop, at school or in the business. Sometimes you connect with people at the right moment and you just click.” Austin told People in January 2016. One year later, they're still going strong.
Taylor Swift and superfan Rebekah Bortniker
Tay sent quite the care package to Bortniker, a dedicated Swiftie on Tumblr. After sending her personal info over private message, Bortniker reportedly opened her door to a body guard delivering a handwritten note, necklace, and a check for $1,989 to pay off her student loans. Casual.
Justin Bieber and various Beliebers
To get everyone pumped for new music, Biebs has made a habit of sliding into fans' DMs with lyrics to upcoming songs. He first did it with "What Do You Mean?" then with "Cold Water." Though this isn't as life-changing as, say, helping someone launch their career, a new Bieber album is a major event for a die-hard stan.
Halsey and her fans
Halsey DMs her fans on the regular, whether it's making them laugh with drunk selfies or supporting their emotions. "My DMs are always open to my fans who want to discuss how they feel or find solace in a slight distraction. Send love," she posted after the presidential election.
Rihanna and stylist Farren Fucci
Sanam isn't the only collaborator Rih's found via DM. She also found stylist Farren Fucci — who's responsible for this green-haired look — on IG. "[Rihanna’s] the one who pushed me to keep doing wardrobe styling because when I would DM her, she would be like 'You have a great eye and hopefully I'll work with you one day.' That really motivated me," he told PAPER last year.