The Weeknd And Drake Burn Hollywood To The Ground In ‘Reminder’ Video

The Weeknd turns 27 today, and to celebrate he’s released a new music video in which he jets between L.A. and Toronto, speeds in a siren-red Lamborghini, and parties with a bevy of celeb friends and models. In other words, probably just a normal day in the life of Abel Tesfaye.

The flashy visuals for Starboy standout “Reminder” include a ton of cameos from The Weeknd’s famous buds: A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, YG, Bryson Tiller, French Montana, and Metro Boomin are all on hand. The sweetest guest spot, though, comes from Drake, who has an ambiguous, possibly bitter relationship with his fellow Toronto native. Here, though, they just dance around like old times and then casually burn the city of Hollywood to the ground.

The “Reminder” video continues a busy week for The Weeknd, who popped up on Nav’s “Some Way” yesterday and performed at the Grammys a few days prior. Among all that, he’s also (probably) been dating Selena Gomez and continuing to dodge insults from Justin Bieber. What a life.