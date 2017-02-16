Universal Pictures

These Love Actually Reunion Pics Will Make You Feel Whole Again

God only knows where we'd be without the upcoming Love Actually reunion. On Wednesday (February 15), news broke that the cast of the 2003 Christmas rom-com will reunite for a short film that explores what their characters are up to today. The project will be part of Red Nose Day and is appropriately titled Red Nose Day Actually.

The short is already in production, and pics started making their way to the interwebs faster than we can sing "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Brace yourselves, because the stepfather-and-stepson duo of Daniel (Liam Neeson) and Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) is still just as precious 14 years later.



Oh. My. God. All of the feels just hit me like Karen (Emma Thompson) probably wanted to hit her cheating husband, Harry (Alan Rickman).

But wait — there's more! Recognize Sam's crush, Joanna (Olivia Olson)? I can't wait to see her and Sam reunite after all these years. The man next to her is Richard Curtis, writer/director of Love Actually.

Needless to say, fans were emotional, sharing more pics online and appropriately freaking out about the iconic bench scene.

Besides Neeson, Brodie-Sangster, and Olson, a plethora of other stars are returning for the short, including Hugh Grant (the prime minister), Colin Firth (Jamie), Keira Knightley (Juliet), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), and Andrew Lincoln (Mark). This means Lincoln gets to take a break from Negan's reign of terror on The Walking Dead and switch gears for a hot second.

Per BuzzFeed, the short will air in Britain March 24, and show in the U.S. May 25 as part of Red Nose Day — meaning we have to wait forever to see the magic.