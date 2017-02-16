Christina Grimmie's Voice Lives On In Her Posthumous Major-Label Debut

Getty Images

Her family says 'Invisible' is 'some of the best music' she's ever made

Eight months after her untimely death, Christina Grimmie is now a major-label artist.

Her new posthumous single "Invisible" comes out Friday (February 17), but Republic Records has shared an advance listen to the song via its lyric video today.

"Invisible" follows Grimmie's Side A EP, whose songs saw video releases last summer. It takes a decisive EDM turn from her previous work, though, opting for a synth-powered hook and processing her vocals extensively.

“This new project is some of the best music our daughter ever created," Grimmie's mother Tina told People. "She was so excited about the new direction her music was taking."

Proceeds from the sale of the new single will help to establish a memorial fund in Grimmie's name.