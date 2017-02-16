Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's Yeezy Outfit Was An Act of Vengeance Against Her Sisters

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian wore an all-burgundy outfit to Kanye West's highly anticipated and ~secretive~ Yeezy Season 5 show.

While you might assume her outfit was part of his new collection, it was actually revenge towards her sisters for not sending her the burgundy memo a few weeks ago.

Are you confused? Allow me to fill you in with an unnecessarily long-winded explanation.

So, last month, Kim observed that her sisters Khloe and Kourtney both showed up to a meeting in all burgundy. "I don't know what's more in your face," she pondered on Snapchat. "All burgundy at once, or two people in all burgundy at once."

Then Kylie, en route to meet her sisters, announced that she, too, was going to show up in all burgundy just to frustrate Kim.

Once she arrived, she really rubbed it in, announcing, "Is this too much burgundy? I don't think so," while applying a burgundy shade of her lip kit to Khloe.

Kourtney Kardashian posted this pic of her, Khloe, and Kylie, and aptly captioned it "Burgundy Bitches."

This seemed to have left a lasting impact on Kim. Fast forward to yesterday, and look what we have here! Kim Kardashian in all burgundy!

"I decided to wear all burgundy because I felt really left out that one time," she explained.

Wow. As the world turns, these are the burgundy days of our lives.