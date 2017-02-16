Benson And Stabler From Law & Order: SVU Reunited With A Kiss And We're Shaking

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Apple

A week after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a.k.a. America's greatest crime show — premiered its monumental 400th episode, Sgt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler have reunited, a little late for Valentine's Day but still close enough. Sometimes, life isn't awful.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni played partners (who totally had a thing for each other) for 12 seasons before Meloni left the show after a chilling season finale. "And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Hargitay teased on Instagram Wednesday (February 15).

And just like that, I began to full appreciate the term "shook." This definitely isn't the first time the NYPD cops reunited — the duo reconnected a few days before this past Christmas — but it is important because everyone knows Stabler and Benson had the hots for each other, yet them hooking up was never made canon. Between this sweet smooch and, um, this, we'll gladly accept that this is their (love) story.