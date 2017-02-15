Adam Levine Is ‘Tripping Balls’ In Maroon 5 And Future’s ‘Cold’ Video

YouTube

You know you're on acid when Future turns into a teddy bear before your eyes

If you’ve ever thought it’d be rad to party with Future, consider Maroon 5’s new video your cautionary tale.

Two days after dropping “Cold,” Adam Levine and Co. are back with the wild, dizzying video. It features Levine tripping on acid at Future’s crib, where he navigates a party with floating cop cars and an underwater wedding. Everyone keeps turning into animals, including the two women he almost has a threesome with, and even Future himself.

“It was weird. Somebody slipped something into my drink. I think it was acid because I started tripping balls. Future turned into a teddy bear and James was getting blown by a chicken. It was crazy,” Levine remarks at the end, once he’s safely in bed with his real-life wife, Behati Prinsloo. Crazy, indeed.

Watch the video below and check out some behind-the-scenes photos here.