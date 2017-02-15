Britney, Gaga, And J-Law Among 142 Celebs Opposing Anti-LGBTQ Bills In Texas

Getty Images

An A-list pack of celebrities has banded together to combat the ongoing threat of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Texas.

Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence, Bon Iver, Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, and Panic! At the Disco are among the 142 celebrities who signed an open letter to Texas legislators asking them to end the “needless targeting” of LGBTQ people. Bleachers and .fun musician Jack Antonoff spearheaded the effort.

Specifically mentioned in the letter are two bills currently being weighed by the Texas state government. One is a “bathroom bill” that would prohibit transgender people from using restrooms that align with their gender identity, and the second would force teachers to out students to their parents. “Bills like these are poison, a barrier between Texas and its future,” the letter states, further asking the state’s senators and representatives to prevent the bills from being passed.

Antonoff spoke more about the letter in an interview with Billboard, saying, “We all have to stand up, even if we’re not from Texas, or LGBTQ — we all have to say that this isn’t OK with us. And I hope the level of talent on this list opens people’s eyes, and particularly that local legislators will realize how important this is — to the people living in Texas and to the people coming in and bringing a lot of money to the economy.”

See the full letter below, and head to txtogether.org to find out more.