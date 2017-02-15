Beck Starr/WireImage / Michael Buckner/WireImage

17 Celebrity Couples Who Had Twins Before It Was Cool

Lately, it seems like all the cool kids are having twins. Early this month, Beyoncé nearly killed everyone with her fancy pregnancy announcement on Instagram. Then, George Clooney attempted to kill anyone left by revealing that he's expecting twins — with wife Amal, not me. And just this week, Walking Dead star Steven Yeun subtly shared he'll be seeing double soon. What gives, guys? Is there some twins quota I never got the memo on?

Since twindom is taking the celeb world by storm lately, let's look at several famous couples who've already welcomed twins of their own.