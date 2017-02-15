17 Celebrity Couples Who Had Twins Before It Was Cool
Sorry, Beyoncé
Lately, it seems like all the cool kids are having twins. Early this month, Beyoncé nearly killed everyone with her fancy pregnancy announcement on Instagram. Then, George Clooney attempted to kill anyone left by revealing that he's expecting twins — with wife Amal, not me. And just this week, Walking Dead star Steven Yeun subtly shared he'll be seeing double soon. What gives, guys? Is there some twins quota I never got the memo on?
Since twindom is taking the celeb world by storm lately, let's look at several famous couples who've already welcomed twins of their own.
-
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The now-divorced couple's youngest kids are 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. The Hollywood A-listers also have four other children: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Pax.
-
Supernatural's Dean Winchester and One Tree Hill's Rachel Gatina welcomed twins Zeppelin and Arrow back in December. The couple also have a 3-year-old daughter named Justice Jay, a.k.a. "JJ."
-
First off, Madonna is a strong and independent woman who don't need no man. Second, she literally just adopted 4-year-old twins from Malawi. The little girls have four big siblings: Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy.
-
The duo became parents in 2010, welcoming Gideon and Harper into the world. The twins are super stylish — like, they put my entire wardrobe to shame.
-
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Thor's family includes 2-year-old twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, plus 4-year-old sis India Rose. Earlier this month, Pataky posted about her husband at "Superhero camp" with the twins.
-
The divorced couple raise their 5-year-old kids, Monroe and Moroccan, together. After learning of Beyoncé's big baby news, Carey commented on the Lemonade singer's Instagram pic, "Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both. Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins."
-
Lopez and Anthony, who divorced in 2014, have 8-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.
-
The power couple also have 8-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie, who take adorable selfies with their dad.
-
Celine Dion and René Angélil
Dion and her late husband welcomed twin boys, Eddy and Nelson, in 2010. The twins have a 16-year-old big brother named René-Charles.
-
Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego
The Guardians of the Galaxy star gave birth to twin boys, Bowie and Cy, in 2014. The kiddos apparently like to wear superhero capes and throw out fire songs (well, maybe not just yet) on the piano.
-
Kevin Zegers and Jaime Feld
As MTV News previously wrote, the Air Bud star is a total DILF now. He and wife Feld welcomed twin girls, Zoë and Blake, back in 2015.
-
Matt Bomer and Simon Halls
The American Horror Story star and husband Halls have three sons together: twins Henry and Walker and big brother Kit.
-
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Bomer's AHS co-star also has twins, 11-year-old Bronwyn and Slater.
-
The older sister from Nickelodeon's My Brother and Me, Sistrunk — now Schenck — is mom to three kids, including twin girls.
-
Michael J. Fox and Tracy PollanCharles Eshelman/FilmMagic
Great Scott! The Back to the Future star and wife Pollan have 22-year-old twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler. The sisters have two siblings: older brother Sam and younger sister Esmé.
-
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The long-time couple welcomed twin girls, Tabitha and Marion, in 2009. Broderick and Parker also have an older son named James.
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kimberly PorterBrian Ach/WireImage
The rapper has six kids, including 10-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila. Combs's other kids are Quincy, Justin, Christian, and Chance.