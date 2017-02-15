Gigi Hadid Stans For Her Man By Wearing A Zayn T-Shirt On Valentine's Day

You can get the same one for $35

What do you wear when it's New York Fashion Week and also Valentine's Day and also you're in a committed relationship with an international pop star? Gigi Hadid has the answer.

On Tuesday, the day of Cupid's birth (I think?!), Gigi hit the town in official Zayn merch. What better way to show the world you're in love than with a $35 tee with your man's face on it?

Last week, Zayn defended Gigi against allegations of racism. These two are nothing if not loyal to one another!