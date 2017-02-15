It Looks Like Lauren Jauregui Is Steve Aoki’s Next Pop Partner-In-Crime

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage + Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It looks like another member of Fifth Harmony is stepping away from the group for a new project, as Steve Aoki just dropped a major hint that a collaboration with Lauren Jauregui is coming soon.

The EDM giant shared two snapshots of him and Jauregui in the studio shortly following their appearances at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Via Snapchat, Aoki reveals that "Big Things" are on the way for the pair.

Following Camila Cabello's departure from 5H, Normani Kordei's breakout Solange cover project, and Ally Brooke's "Mad World" cover, Jauregui is now the latest Fifth Harmony member to take a detour from the group's business for a bit.

Late last year, Aoki collaborated with Louis Tomlinson — another pop star who broke out from a talent competition–made group to fly solo — for "Just Hold On." And if that pairing is any indication, Aoki is getting by with a little help from his friends and really into throwing himself into star-powered collaborations. Given the company he keeps, we can't blame him.