Cee Lo's Video Tribute To Beyonce Is Kinda Making Us Cringe

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS + Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

There's no point in tip-toeing around it: Cee Lo Green basically took one of your karaoke favorites, rewrote the words to it so that it's now a Beyoncé love letter set to music, and brought the whole shebang into the studio to bring us one of the most cringeworthy covers maaaaybe ever.

Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl" is an immortal '80s hit, instantly recognizable and one of those songs that you've known the words to longer than you've known how to spell "charade." Cee Lo's tweak — or Gnarly Davidson's, technically, as this was a collaboration with Little Fun and Cee Lo's new musical alter-ego — takes the "Jessie's Girl" instrumentals and sings the praises of "Jay Z's girl."

"Jay Z is the king / And I'm probably his biggest fan / But there's a feeling inside that I'm sure he'd understand / That I'm in love with B, and I'm sure he'd understand," Cee Lo sings. That's a tall order, sir, but honestly, he probably does get it given that nearly everyone on the planet would jump at the chance to win over Jay Z's girl.

Still, this is so ridiculous — and a bar-for-bar match-up to the original track — that one can't help but blush on Cee Lo's behalf. "Why can't I find a woman like that?" Idk dude, but showing up to awards shows looking like a human instead of the hulked-out version of the Tin Man from The Wiz and creeping on Bey is probably a good start.