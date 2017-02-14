Kanye West Is Reportedly Recovering From Memory Loss

Getty Images

Kanye West was a no-show at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, but his longtime friend and collaborator Malik Yusef was there to rep the rapper. While making the rounds on the red carpet, Yusef spoke to PopSugar and gave an update on West’s continuing recovery, revealing that ‘Ye recently suffered from memory loss.

“I’ve been to his house. Sat down with him for about six, seven hours. Just walking through his health and recovery,” the producer said. “His memory’s coming back. Yeah, his memory’s coming back, which is super good.”

Yusef — who worked with West on his Grammy-nominated album The Life of Pablo — added that West is “not working” currently, and is instead focused on getting healthy.

“Just healing. Spending time with his family,” Yusef said. “Saint [West, his son] is getting big and he’s walking and playing with toys so, you know, that invigorates him.”

West was hospitalized for a week last November after reportedly experiencing “temporary psychosis” caused by sleep deprivation and dehydration. That news followed a prolonged period of erratic behavior that included strange Twitter rants and the cancellation of his Life of Pablo tour. The father of two has slowly begun returning to the public sphere, and is scheduled to show his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week tomorrow.

In other West-related news, he and Kim Kardashian appear to be as in love as ever (divorce rumors be damned!), so at least there’s that. ❤️