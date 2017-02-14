Rob Dyrdek's Instagram

The 'Ridiculousness' host managed to melt his wife's heart -- and ours

Rob Dyrdek Just Won Valentine's Day With The Most Romantic Gesture Ever

Rob Dyrdek has shown some unbelievably romantic displays of affection for his wife Bryiana -- but the MTV host may have just reached new fantasy-like levels with his latest surprise. And it (obviously) coincides with today's date (February 14).

"When you love love like we love love you love Valentine's Day. This year I had to get a little help from the greatest expression of our love, Kodah Dash. I love you @bryianadyrdek_ forever and always.Happy Valentine's Day!" the Ridiculousness frontman added along with the video clip above, which finds Rob surprising his spouse with a tremendous gift. Specifically, the couple's edible infant perfectly nested in a bouquet of roses and some other goodies (balloons, cards, presents, etc). Be still our hearts.

Rob followed up the clip with a snapshot of the trio, adding that they have "true forever love."

And last, but CERTAINLY not least, the skateboarder offered a priceless close-up of Baby K -- with an equally adorable caption.

"When you are just trying to live but your dad forces you into an elaborate scheme to melt mommies heart," Kodah Rob wrote.

Wish Rob and his loved ones a Happy V-Day in the comments -- and don't miss brand-new episodes of Ridiculousness this Friday at 8/7c!